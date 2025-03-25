Henry VIII got through six wives in thirty-eight years; they were divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived respectively. On stage, Six is a bold and brilliant alternative unravelling of this most well-known fact about Henry’s reign and it’s fantastic fun. If all lessons were like this, children wouldn’t be able to get out of bed fast enough in the morning.

Now on screen, the popular musical – first performed on stage at the Edinburgh fringe festival less than eight years ago – brings the most memorable of history lessons ever to audiences around the world.

