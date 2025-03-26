A roof partially collapsed at an old house next door to a construction site in Mosta early on Wednesday, the authorities said, sparking an investigation.

It was the second such incident this week after the collapse of two balconies in Qawra in the early hours of Monday.

The latest incident happened at Triq l-Isperanza in Mosta on Tuesday night. A man who was in the building with his dog was unhurt. "I was woken up by a loud noise," tenant Jesmond Camilleri said, adding that he has now been ordered to move out, for safety reasons.

Demolition and construction works are being carried out in an equally-old building next door.  

The Building Construction Authority and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority said they are conducting a joint investigation. 

They have ordered an immediate stop to the works.

Informed sources said no works were carried out at the construction site since December 

The public was urged to phone 138 to seek information or report abuse.  

