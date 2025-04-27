Joe* was referred to Hospice as he was diagnosed with an incurable disease and required palliative care at home. Apart from the disease, Joe was still bereaving his wife who had passed away a year prior to his diagnosis. His daughter, who was trying her best to look after him, was also having her own challenges of severe anxiety as she had recently separated from her partner. At this crucial moment, Hospice Malta became an essential support system for Joe and his family.

Hospice Malta provides specialised palliative care for individuals with life-limiting conditions. From the moment a referral is received, patients are supported by experienced professionals trained to address their medical, psychological, social and spiritual needs. Within 24/48 hours of a new referral, initial contact is made to assess the patient’s requirements and determine how best to assist them.

Joe’s first interaction with Hospice Malta was through a key worker, typically a nurse, who guided him through the available services, and together they devised Joe’s care plan. The individual care plan would require frequent review and adjustments to ensure that challenging medical, practical, spiritual and psychosocial situations are targeted throughout the trajectory of the disease.

A multidisciplinary team, including doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, social workers, complementary therapists, psychologists and chaplain work together to enhance the quality of life for patients and their families.

Comprehensive palliative care services

Home care

Practical challenges at home are addressed through pain and symptom management by doctors, nurses and physiotherapists. Families may also avail of loans of medical equipment, drives to SAMOC, a carer-at-home service, as well as continuation of care through communication with the patient’s doctors and other professionals outside Hospice. Hospice patients are also followed up in hospitals and nursing homes according to their needs.

Patients and relatives may be experiencing psychosocial or spiritual challenges and would require intervention from social workers on a practical and emotional level, as well as therapy provided by Hospice psychologists.

Spiritual distress is addressed by the chaplain.

Complementary therapy enhances the overall well-being of the patient.

All these services ensure total and holistic palliative care.

Day therapy

The Day Therapy Unit provides a supportive environment where individuals can engage in activities that promote physical and emotional well-being. Patients at day therapy are also assessed by the nurse to establish a care plan.

Therapy sessions include hydrotherapy, physiotherapy, complementary therapy and psychosocial support.

The Day Therapy Unit also supports patients who are socially isolated through the social activities within the Day Therapy Unit itself, as well as events outside of the unit.

Families and people close to the patient

Recognising the impact of serious illness on families, Hospice Malta provides support services for caregivers. Practical advice and psychosocial support help loved ones navigate the challenges of caregiving. The one-to-one or group bereavement therapy service helps families to cope with grief to be able to continue with their new way of life after the loss of a loved one.

Families also need to be assured that someone is there for them during this very difficult and intense journey. This is usually from their first contact with the Hospice nurse until they are ready to continue their own life journey after the loss of their loved one, knowing that Hospice is just a phone call away.

Commitment to high-quality care

Hospice Malta delivers palliative care to patients with conditions such as cancer, motor neuron disease (ALS), multiple sclerosis, Creutzfeldt-Jacob disease and serious illnesses affecting the heart, lungs, liver and kidneys. The focus is on controlling symptoms, enhancing comfort, maintaining dignity and ensuring that the patient and family get the chance to live the best possible quality of life.

What sets Hospice Malta apart is its commitment to clinical excellence. The team is trained and dedicated to managing complex symptoms, providing pain relief and addressing patients’ holistic needs with professionalism and care. The goal is not to prolong or hasten life but to make each day worth living and as comfortable and fulfilling as possible.

All Hospice Malta services are provided free of charge, ensuring financial constraints do not prevent access to high-quality palliative care. While the organisation receives state support, it relies heavily on donations from the public and business community to sustain its operations. Contributions directly support the care of over 1,500 families each year.

For Joe, the support from Hospice Malta has allowed him to appreciate time with his family and face his condition with dignity and peace of mind. He and his daughter no longer feel alone, knowing a team of professionals are there to assist them every step of the way. Like Joe, many patients and their families benefit from Hospice Malta’s compassionate and expert care.

Those who wish to support Hospice Malta can contribute through donations, fundraising efforts or volunteering. Every contribution, no matter how small, makes a meaningful difference in the lives of patients and their families.

To learn more about Hospice Malta’s services or to find out how you can help, visit www.hospicemalta.org. Community support ensures Hospice Malta can continue providing essential care to those who need it most.

*Joe is a fictitious name to protect identity.

This article was provided by Hospice Malta.