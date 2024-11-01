As the United Nations (UN) International Telecommunications Union’s (ITU) Global Innovation Forum, under the auspices of the ministry for the economy, enterprise and strategic projects and, indeed, in harmony with Minister Silvio Schembri’s recent launch of Vision 2050, drew to a close earlier this week, it would be timely to touch on my intervention at this global forum on Tuesday.

The title of my intervention was ‘Bridging the digital divide through south to south and triangular cooperation as catalysts for emerging technology clusters’. This takes me back to 1985 and the Maitland Commission’s Missing Link, when Malta played its role as the first protagonist in providing input for the report, highlighting the vast inequalities in global telecommunications.

This momentous report laid the groundwork for today’s evolving digital ecosystems. Over the past four decades, south-south and triangular cooperation have played pivotal roles in fostering global connectivity, especially in the global south. The report emphasised the need for robust international cooperation to bridge the digital divide, a vision that has slowly but steadily materialised.

The early years

In the initial years post-1985, south-south cooperation primarily focused on building basic infrastructure and fostering partnerships among developing nations. Initiatives such as capacity-building programmes and technology transfer projects began to take shape, albeit at a nascent stage.

The establishment of early frameworks aimed to address the unique challenges faced by developing countries, setting the foundation for more advanced collaborative efforts in the future.

Malta, having followed the wise counsels in the Missing Link report with extreme resolve, emerged as a role model for telecommunications development and secured a 100 per cent digital network in 1992, becoming the first country in the world to achieve this unprecedented goal.

The turn of the millennium marked a significant shift in the digital landscape. The proliferation of mobile technology and the internet began to reshape communication and connectivity globally. South-south cooperation saw a surge in collaborative projects aimed at enhancing digital literacy and improving infrastructure.

The introduction of initiatives like the African Development Bank’s (AfDB) programmes and the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) underscored the importance of collective efforts to drive digital transformation.

Developments

The past decade has witnessed unprecedented advancements in technology, bringing forth the era of AI, IoT, blockchain and the metaverse. South-south and triangular cooperation have leveraged these technologies to address pressing issues, such as the digital divide and connectivity gaps.

The integration of advanced technologies has facilitated innovative solutions tailored to the specific needs of developing regions. Notable initiatives include the Digital Silk Road, which aims to enhance digital infrastructure and connectivity across participating countries.

Despite significant progress, billions of people remain unconnected, particularly in the Global South. The challenges are multifaceted, including inadequate infrastructure, lack of digital literacy and political instability.

However, the opportunities are immense. The advent of 5G and satellite internet, coupled with continued international collaboration, presents a promising pathway towards achieving universal connectivity.

Towards 2050

Looking ahead, the vision for 2050 is one of hyper-connectivity and digital inclusion. The anticipated advancements in technology, such as 6G (or potentially 10G), coupled with robust cybersecurity frameworks, can revolutionise global connectivity. Public-private partnerships (PPPs) and strategic international cooperation will be crucial in realising this vision.

To truly bridge the digital divide, it is imperative to focus on good governance, transparent policies and sustainable development. Enhancing digital literacy and fostering innovation ecosystems will empower communities and drive economic growth.

The journey from Maitland’s 1985 vision to today’s digital transformation underscores the power of collaboration and collective action.

As we stand on the verge of a new era, the role of south-south and triangular cooperation has never been more critical. The UN ITU global innovation forum has been an opportunity to reflect on past achievements, address current challenges and chart a course for a digitally inclusive future.

Let us embrace the spirit of cooperation and innovation to build a world where connectivity is a right, not a privilege.

The UN ITU global innovation forum is part of this transformative journey. Together, we can turn the vision of a fully connected world into a reality.

Ambassador Emeritus Anthony De Bono is a former CEO of Telemalta Corporation (1983-1997), chairman of the Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation and Malta’s Special Envoy for the UN’s ITU.