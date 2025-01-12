I write this from the comforts of my red armchair, the place I desperately longed for up until six weeks ago.

At 82 years old, life has given me countless moments to cherish, but it was during my stay in the Narċis wing of the St Vincent de Paul Hospital that I truly felt the profound touch of humanity, divine grace and an overwhelming sense of gratitude.

Nineteen years of Parkinson’s disease allowed me to strengthen my mental perseverance, while my aching body’s mobility became increasingly limited as time went by.

Being admitted to St Vincent de Paul was indeed not something I wanted. Not because the services were not excellent, nor because the location was very far from my home in Luqa.

But because for 82 years, I have known only that – my home in Luqa. It has been a haven for my husband Leli and I, our three children and grandchildren, our extended family members and friends. It was difficult to be so close yet so far from home, just a few corners away, but still not being able to sit in my red armchair, sip on my te’ bil-ħalib tal-bott, and watch Beautiful on Canale 5 in the afternoon.

Today – I thank God I was there. I thank God that I was at the right place, at the right time. I thank God for everyone at Narċis. I thank God for the life I am still able to live. I thank God for my red armchair and my te’ bil-ħalib tal-bott.

Never did I imagine that a pulmonary embolism − a condition so life-threatening − was looming.

Amid this unplanned happening on October 21 at just a few minutes after 4pm, the hospital staff swiftly came to my aid, their professionalism and compassion shining through. With steady hands and a calm demeanour, they orchestrated the life-saving measures that brought me back from the brink.

Their expertise was evident, but it was their kindness and genuine concern that truly made the difference. In every word they spoke and every action they took, there was a sense of reassurance that I was in the best possible hands.

They treated me not just as a patient, but as a person − an elder who had lived a full life and deserved respect and dignity

The days and weeks that followed were a testament to the dedication of the entire team in the Narċis wing. I heartedly thank the nurses, Amy, Mariella, Christine, Tom, Mario, Josmar and all the others whose name I have forgotten. They were always attentive and gentle, constantly making sure that I was comfortable and encouraging me to regain my strength − their care went beyond the call of duty.

The carers were exceptional and their smiles were a balm to my weary soul. Each day was a step towards recovery and each interaction reminded me of the beauty of the human spirit.

I want to particularly thank senior consultant geriatricians and doctors, who would take the time to explain my progress, answer my questions and offer words of encouragement. They treated me not just as a patient, but as a person − an elder who had lived a full life and deserved respect and dignity.

It is rare to find such a blend of competence and compassion, and I consider myself blessed to have been and continue to be under their care.

Today, as I write this, I am filled with gratitude. Gratitude for life, for the second chance I’ve been given, and for the angels in disguise who made it possible. To all of you at Narċis, you are a beacon of hope and a reminder that there are still heroes among us. Your dedication is unmatched, and your kindness will forever be etched in my heart.

May this story serve as a humble tribute to the incredible work you all do and a reminder of the impact you have on lives like mine. Thank you, from the depths of my heart.