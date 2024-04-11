Foreign Minister Ian Borg has made a one-day visit to Serbia in his role as chair-in-office of the OSCE, holding talks with the country's president, the prime minister designate, and senior government officials.

He stressed that the chair of the OSCE will continue to emphasise dialogue in all regions as the only effective way to preserve and strengthen peace and security.

Borg commended the achievements of the OSCE mission to Serbia during a meeting with the President Serbia Aleksandar Vučić.

The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and Serbia are working on rule of law, human rights, democratisation and media freedom issues.

“We are very pleased with the progress registered over the years, and we value Serbia’s continued efforts to implement key reforms, such as the reforms addressing the recommendations made by OSCE’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) to strengthen the country’s electoral process,” Chair-in-Office Borg said.

Borg also met organisations supported by the OSCE Mission to Serbia, including media and journalists’ associations, youth organisations, and an environmental law clinic that is providing senior law students with specialised training on environmental legislation.

He visited a drop-in shelter that helps children and youth. The shelter works with the OSCE Mission in an inclusive education programme for Roma children and youths, helping them stay in education.