iCentre / SG Solutions today announced it will open Malta’s first Apple Premium Partner store. The new iCentre store is opening in Mriehel on June 7 at 10am at The QUAD Central, Triq L-Esportaturi, Mriehel. Customers will now have the opportunity to learn and experience Apple’s innovative products and solutions with a wide range of accessories, in a new welcoming environment – a first for the island.

“We are excited to be opening Malta’s first Apple Premium Partner shop, at The QUAD Central, where customers will receive an unprecedented, first-class shopping experience. Customers who want to learn more about Apple’s full lineup of products and other items can now get personal attention from our many dedicated Apple-trained consultants,” said Antoine Galea Salomone, managing director, SG Solutions.

At iCentre Apple Premium Partner, The QUAD Central, Apple-trained consultants and technicians are available to help customers learn about all the latest products from Apple, including iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch. The hands-on environment provides customers the opportunity to test drive the full range of products, with staff present to offer impartial advice and technical support to both consumer and professional customers.

Shop the latest Apple products and accessories with flexible financing options, expert advice, free setup, hands-on workshops and Apple-authorised service. Further information about iCentre’s stores and services can be found at www.icentre.com.mt.