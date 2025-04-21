In 2022, amidst a global pandemic, Pope Francis, who died on Monday aged 88, became the third pope to visit Malta.

Francis held a close relationship with Malta’s two top clerics throughout his 12-year term as head of the Catholic Church. Shortly after the announcement of his death, Archbishop Charles Scicluna said Francis’s decision to visit Malta was not a random one, but he paid “special attention” to the Maltese.

Francis visited Malta and Gozo on April 2 and 3, 2022. His trip was scheduled to take place in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

The then 85-year-old pontiff was greeted by dignitaries at Malta International Airport and then held private meetings at the Grandmaster’s Palace in Valletta.

He was greeted by cheering crowds in Valletta, followed by crowds waiting for him in Gozo.

During his first public speech, Pope Francis said Malta must continue to fight corruption, foster honesty in politics and stop unbridled construction and land speculation.

On the second day of his visit, he visisted Gozo, and the Peace Lab in Ħal Far, where he met and embraced migrants and refugees.

Pope Francis aboard the papal flight on the way to Malta. Photo: AFP

Pope Francis greeted by then president George Vella on the Malta International Airport runway. Photo: DOI/Clodagh O'Neill

Once in Malta, Pope Francis was greeted by Archbishop Charles Scicluna, who he shared a close relationship with. Photo:popefrancis.mt

Pope Francis exchanges words with the Abela family. Photo: AFP

Pope Francis, alongside then President George Vella, as he waved to a crowd of people greeting him in St George's Square. Photo: AFP

Left to right: Abela family, Pope Francis, then President George Vella and his wife Miriam Vella, and Archbishop Charles Scicluna. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

On his first day, Pope Francis had warned Malta to fight corruption and land speculation. Photo: Curia

A group of nuns, wearing face masks as a health precaution during the pandemic, posing for a photo in St George's Square as they excitedly waited to see Pope Francis. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Pope Francis in the Grand Harbour on his way to Gozo. Photo: AFP

Pope Francis began his second day in Malta with a visit beneath the St Paul's Basilica in Rabat. Photo: AFP

ALS Malta founder Bjorn Formosa shared an emotional moment when Pope Francis blessed him at the St Paul's Basilica. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Pope Francis sharing a moment with an elderly woman in the St Basilica church in Rabat. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Crowds cheered and welcomed Pope Francis as he arrived in the popemobile car for a meeting of prayer outside Ta' Pinu. Photo: AFP

Pope Francis embraces Daniel Jude Oukeguale, who shared his testimony of crossing the Mediterranean to Malta. Photo: AFP