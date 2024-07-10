Escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and immerse yourself in a peaceful, haven at Sea Salt, the stylish pool deck located within the Verdi St George’s Bay Marina in St Julian’s. Offering breathtaking coastal views, delicious dining options, and unbeatable amenities, Sea Salt is your perfect destination for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Open daily from 9am till7pm, Sea Salt provides access to two pristine pools, complete with sunbeds, umbrellas, and showers to ensure your utmost comfort. With a focus on providing a tranquil and exclusive experience, Sea Salt guarantees limited daily entries, allowing guests to savour their day away from the crowds.

Guests at Sea Salt can enjoy the added flexibility of using their vouchers at either the poolside restaurant or the cosy Café 24. With complimentary underground parking, your visit is made even more convenient.

Sea Salt provides access to two pristine pools, complete with sunbeds, umbrellas, and showers.

Sea Salt: The highlights

Uncrowded and peaceful: Enjoy a serene atmosphere with limited daily entries, ensuring a tranquil escape.

Pristine pools: Take a refreshing dip in one of the two well-maintained pools while enjoying stunning coastal views.

Comfortable amenities: Relax on plush sunbeds under the shade of umbrellas, and make use of the provided showers.

Delicious dining: Indulge in a variety of delicious options at the poolside restaurant, including refreshing salads, delectable pizzas, savoury risottos, burgers, and grilled specialties. Alternatively, visit Café 24 for scrumptious cakes and pastries, light bites, more delectable dishes, and freshly brewed teas and coffees.

Flexible vouchers: Use your dining vouchers at either Sea Salt or Café 24, adding to the versatility of your experience.

Complimentary parking: Enjoy the convenience of free underground parking.

Pricing and booking

Prices start from just €40, including a €25 voucher to be used at Sea Salt or Café 24. The day pass also includes the use of the two pools, a sunbed and umbrella, showers, and free underground parking. To ensure a perfect visit, booking in advance is recommended.

Whether you’re seeking a peaceful solo escape, a romantic afternoon with your partner, or a fun-filled family outing, Sea Salt has it all.

For more information and to book your serene poolside escape, visit Sea Salt at The Verdi St George’s Bay Marina, e-mail or call 2370 2000.