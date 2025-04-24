Inspired by the art of la dolce far niente—the sweetness of doing nothing—this year’s latest décor trend invites us to slow down and savour the moment. Think sun-drenched afternoons in golden stone courtyards, linen tablecloths fluttering in the breeze, lemons in a Maiolica bowl and the clink of glasses under olive trees.

“The Mediterranean Summer” is all about effortless elegance, grounded in sub-tropical warmth and a sense of nostalgic escape. Opt for earthy tones, hand-painted ceramics, woven textures, lemon motifs, and breezy silhouettes that evoke the charm of a Gozitan getaway.

Read the full story at Times2.

