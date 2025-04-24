MaltaPost is issuing a new stamp in memory of the late Pope Francis.

The stamp will be issued in a sheet of 10 and contain a Maltese Cross watermark. It will will consist of a run of 25,000 stamps, each bearing a denomination of €1.50.

This stamp will be issued in a sheet of 10, each measuring 31mm x 44mm, with a comb perforation of 14.1 x 14.2. The sheets measure 182mm x 115mm and were produced by Printex Limited in the offset process.

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, died last week aged 88. He was elected pope in 2013 following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI.

The new stamp will be available from all Post Offices in Malta and Gozo as from Saturday, April 26. Orders may be placed online at www.maltaphilately.com or by mail from the Philatelic Bureau, MaltaPost p.l.c., 305, Qormi Road, Marsa, MTP 1001; by telephone 2596 1740 or via e-mail info@maltaphilately.com