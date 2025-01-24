Trump’s presidency is here. This is a defining moment for the West. Although both sides of the Atlantic hold common values, their approaches are diverging more than ever. On the one side, the US is adopting more nationalistic policies while the European Union (EU) is in favour of a more internationalist approach.

So, this is a defining moment for the EU. On one side, we see rising nationalism, economic stagnation and geopolitical tensions; on the other, a chance to embrace bold investments that can secure prosperity, cohesion and stability for generations.

I believe it is time for the EU to abandon incrementalism and adopt what I call the ‘bazooka approach’ to investments – a transformative strategy focused on growth, competitiveness and unity.

Europe’s growth story has stagnated. Since the turn of the century, the EU has lagged behind other major economies like the United States and China in productivity and technological innovation. The gap is glaring in key sectors: only four of the world’s top 50 tech companies are European and the continent spends €270 billion less annually on research and development compared to the US.

Demographic headwinds compound this challenge. Europe’s ageing population and shrinking workforce – projected to decline by two million annually by 2040 – makes the need for technological innovation and increased productivity more pressing.

Meanwhile, rising nationalism threatens the very foundation of the EU. Economic stagnation often fuels isolationist policies but history shows that these reactions deepen divides. Unity and collective action are the antidotes to fragmentation.

The European Commission’s recent report on competitiveness underscores the scale of the task ahead. To decarbonise the economy, digitalise industries and enhance defence capabilities, the EU needs an investment increase equivalent to 5% of GDP annually – levels not seen since the 1960s. This may sound daunting but it’s achievable if the EU acts as one.

The ‘bazooka approach’ entails unprecedented coordination and funding – a modern-day Marshall Plan for Europe. This time, the focus is on fostering homegrown innovation, building green infrastructure and securing technological leadership.

There are three pillars of the ‘bazooka approach’. The first is closing the innovation gap – the EU must prioritise closing the innovation gap with the US and China. This involves creating a more dynamic industrial structure, supporting startups and streamlining regulations. A particular focus should be on scaling up European tech companies to prevent the exodus of talent and capital.

Investments in artificial intelligence, quantum computing and renewable energy technologies should take centre stage. Moreover, digitalisation must benefit all citizens, pairing innovation with a robust social safety net.

The second pillar is a green and competitive Europe – decarbonisation isn’t just an environmental necessity, it’s an economic opportunity. Europe already leads in clean technologies like wind turbines and electrolysers but competition is heating up, particularly from China.

Coordinating policies across member states will ensure Europe’s climate goals align with industrial competitiveness.

Europe’s challenges are surmountable with leadership, vision and unity - Stefan Gauci Scicluna

A European-wide energy strategy, including cross-border grids and storage systems, can lower costs and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Investments in sustainable transport and circular economies will create new jobs and strengthen the Single Market.

The third pillar is strategic autonomy – in an era of geopolitical instability, Europe cannot afford to depend on others for critical resources and technologies. Supply chain vulnerabilities in semiconductors and rare earth materials must be addressed through partnerships, stockpiling and homegrown solutions. At the same time, Europe’s fragmented defence industry needs consolidation to ensure it can act as a cohesive power.

To fund this ambitious plan, the EU must rethink its approach to public financing. Issuing common bonds for targeted investments in infrastructure, defence and innovation would distribute costs and benefits fairly across member states. Leveraging institutions like the European Investment Bank will catalyse private investment alongside public funding.

This strategy not only secures the capital needed but also sends a powerful message of solidarity. By pooling resources, Europe can act with the scale and speed required to compete globally, while ensuring that the investments are benefitting the local economies.

The cost of doing nothing is far greater than the price of bold investments. Without growth, Europe risks falling into a cycle of low wages, high unemployment and political discontent. The social model that defines Europe – prosperity with equity – will erode and the EU’s global influence will wane.

Already, the consequences of inaction are evident: the productivity gap widens, nationalist movements gain ground and geopolitical competitors seize the initiative.

Europe’s values of democracy, inclusivity and peace depends on economic strength.

The ‘bazooka approach’ isn’t just an economic strategy; it’s a political necessity. Bold, coordinated investments can unite the EU in a common purpose, demonstrating that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.

Europe has risen to challenges before, from rebuilding after World War II to navigating the financial crises of the 21st century. Today’s challenges are no less daunting but they are surmountable with leadership, vision and unity.

Let’s embrace the opportunity to invest in Europe’s future. The time for incrementalism is over. It is time for the EU to go big.

Stefan Gauci Scicluna is a finance and management lecturer and advisor.