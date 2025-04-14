Jay has been crowned the winner of the first season of Big Brother Malta, walking away with a cash prize of more than €40,000.

The show’s finale, which aired on Sunday night, saw Jay vie for the title with fellow remaining housemates Karl and Gabriel, after the public had voted out all other contestants over the past three months of daily episodes and live feeds.

Big Brother is a reality TV show where contestants, known as housemates, live together in a monitored house, isolated from the outside world. Under constant surveillance, they navigate social dynamics and weekly evictions, with the public often deciding who stays

Malta became the 70th country to adopt the show when it premiered on January 19.

The show is produced by Greatt Company Limited, which has produced other reality TV shows such as Malta’s Got Talent, X Factor Malta, Shark Tank Malta and Master Chef.

Speaking to Maltadaily after being announced as the winner, Jay said he was still stunned.

“I really appreciate that I’m here right now. I’m happy that I’ve achieved my life goal,” he said, while thanking the public for voting for him.

