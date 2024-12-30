Joe Grech, Malta's first singer at the Eurovision Song Contest, has died aged 90.

His name is particularly associated with Marija l-Maltija, the song he sang at the contest in 1971, and which remains popular to this day.

Born in Cospicua and originally a bandsman with Żejtun Band, he turned to singing and won the Malta Song Festival with Vola Uccellino in 1960, the start of a series of other contest triumphs.

In 1964, Grech won a trophy as the best singer/composer at the International Song Festival held in Bari, with the song Dorina.

Grech also entertained Maltese migrants during tours to Canada, Australia, the US and other destinations.

His albums include Eviva l-Maltin (1995) and Katarin (2000).

The singer has often assisted Caritas, run by his brother Mgr Victor Grech, both by offering proceeds from the sales of his songs and by doing voluntary work.