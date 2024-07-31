Malta’s first Salt Museum has opened at Salina, €100,000 invested in the project coming from the Gal Majjistral Foundation under the LEADER programme.

“The museum marks Malta’s history of salt production. It represents the commitment to preserving Malta’s culture, history and natural beauty. By protecting our unique heritage, we help people appreciate the natural world,” Regeneration Minister Miriam Dalli said.

BirdLife Malta CEO Mark Sultana said the museum will serve as a reminder that, in the past, sustainability was an important principle, and when a natural mineral was being extracted, this was done with great respect for nature itself. This, he stressed, is the type of tradition we should be proud of.

The Environment and Resources Authority, Ambjent Malta and Birdlife Malta collaborate in setting up the museum, which was inaugurated on Friday evening.

The project continues to transform Salina Nature Reserve into a unique site offering visitors a blend of culture, history and environmental biodiversity coexisting in harmony. The site’s main aim is to keep alive the tradition and culture related to salt production and harvesting in the Maltese Islands. The Knights of St John had constructed the saltpans in the area in the 16th century.