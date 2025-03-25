KM Malta Airlines has announced it will discontinue its winter flights to Catania and operate the route only during the peak summer months from next year.

Executive chairman David Curmi told Times of Malta this decision formed part of the national airline’s "ongoing efforts to optimise the management of our network, enhance overall connectivity and focus our resources on routes where long-term viability and growth potential are strongest.”

The route change will take effect from the end of October 2025. Next year, KM Malta Airlines will only operate the 45 minute flight between Malta and Catania during July, August and September "when demand is strongest".

KM Malta Airlines currently operates nine direct flights per week. It faces stiff competition from Ryanair which operates 11 direct flights to Catania every week. Travellers to Sicily can also take a fast ferry to Pozzallo which takes approximately 1 hour 45 minutes.

“KM Malta Airlines continually evaluates its network stratefgy to ensure that it is operating routes in the most efficient and sustainable manner, aligned with both passenger demand and broader strategic goals,” Curmi said.