The principles of the government's new labour migration policy were discussed within the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development on Tuesday, ahead of the policy's formal launch in the coming days.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri explained that the policy will change the way third-country nationals are engaged in Malta.

The policy is based on the principles of labour market stability, protection of workers' rights and conditions of work, the need for labour migration to reflect the needs of the country and a focus on skills and training.

The minister said the policy would be open for public consultation and he hoped many would express their views, keeping in mind the national interests.

MCESD chairperson David Xuereb said this was an initiative aimed at sustainable planning of labour migration to improve the quality of life, grow the economy and maintain balance in the labour market.