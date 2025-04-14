The Last Supper table at the Oratory of St Dominic’s Priory in Valletta is the oldest standing Last Supper display put up during Holy Week in the Maltese islands. The display, first set up by the Archconfraternity of the Blessed Sacrament in 1784, is not a replica of the last supper Our Lord had with the apostles in accordance with the Jewish rite but is based on rice and pasta with the main objective being to share the food on display among poor families after Good Friday.

The parish priest of St Dominic would select 12 people to represent the 12 apostles during the Last Supper, who would first have their feet washed during the ceremony on Maundy Thursday and then receive the food to take home with them.

The last supper display is put up by members of the Archconfraternity of the Blessed Sacrament which was established on February 19, 1575 at the end of the Apostolic visit by Mgr Pietro Dusina. So this year the archconfraternity is celebrating its 450th anniversary.

About 80 kilos of rice are used to make up all the plates on display. Other food items include nuts and fresh fruit, mostly oranges, wine, Maltese loaves and traditional apostles’ bread rings.

The oratory where the display is housed was constructed between 1671 and 1674 and is endowed with a number of significant works of art, including the titular painting by the famous Calabrese artist Mattia Preti.

The table will be open for the public from Wednesday until Good Friday. Opening hours are Wednesday from 9am until noon and between 4 and 7pm; Maundy Thursday from 9am to noon and from 4 until late and on Good Friday from 8.30am until noon and between 4 and 6pm. Entrance is free.