White Label Casinos and BGaming have come together with NEXT.io to organise the DAR Bjorn Charity Gala, a one-of-a-kind event for a vital cause in Malta, committed to generating crucial funds for DAR Bjorn neurological home.

DAR Bjorn’s new Respite project will be the primary focus of the fundraising evening, an extension of the charity’s two permanent homes in Malta, which will provide short-term care and support for individuals with severe neurological conditions, such as ALS and MS, and offer temporary relief to their caregivers.

White Label Casinos, BGaming and NEXT.io will host the Charity Gala at Villa Bighi in Malta on May 9, putting on ‘a night of elegance and purpose’ to help raise significant funding to complete the DAR Bjorn Respite works.

The event promises to be one of the most spectacular charity galas in Malta, aiming to surpass its fundraising goals and make an even greater impact.

Fantastic entertainment will be offered during the evening, including live music from popular headline act Versatile, and a live art performance by world renowned street artist Luis Martins with the finished artwork being auctioned to guests. Each guest will also automatically be entered into a raffle with a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip of a lifetime to the breath-taking Norwegian Fjords, as well as another highly exclusive trip.

Tickets to join the Dar Bjorn Charity Gala are currently available, directly supporting the charity in caring for individuals with neurological conditions in Malta.

The sponsorship of the DAR Bjorn Charity Gala is part of a bigger commitment to CSR that will see White Label Casinos and BGaming participate together in additional fundraising initiatives across Malta throughout 2025.

Bjorn Formosa, Founder of DAR Bjorn, said: “I am beyond thankful for the support from the iGaming industry which will help ensure we can make Respite a reality.

“The money raised during this year’s Charity Gala will help equip a world-class centre to ensure people living with neurological conditions or those who are caregivers will continue to have access to vital respite they so desperately need.”

Phil Pearson, CEO of White Label Casinos, said: “It’s genuinely an honour to come together with other iGaming companies like BGaming and NEXT.io to support this important cause.

“We all share a passion for giving back to the community and joining forces will hopefully inspire other companies to do the same. We can all make an impact separately, but together we can make a hopefully monumental difference to society.”

Marina Ostrovtsova, CEO of BGaming, said: “The BGaming team firmly believes in the power of collaboration to drive meaningful change, and our partnership with White Label Casinos and NEXT.io for The DAR Bjorn Charity Gala is a testament to that.

“I am confident that this initiative will help shape a future where corporate responsibility and compassion go hand in hand, ensuring that those in need receive the support they deserve.”