Efficient but…

All Bolt’s drivers, whether Maltese or TCNs, are courteous, helpful and very efficient. I have seen them more than once assisting people with mobility problems to climb the stairs at St Patrick’s church, Sliema.

But I also have some serious issues. On booking a ride, the cost shows up immediately but when one confirms the ride, sometimes the price increases by €2 and even more.

A Bolt cab

I once had a confirmed €12.80 ride to Valletta cancelled by the driver but was then charged €8.40 as a cancellation fee.

On Christmas Day, I booked a delivery only for €27.80 for a gift to be taken to Stefano Erardi Street, Safi. The courier called me from Ħamrun to inform me he could not find the address, so I asked him to return the item to me but he refused because he wanted to enjoy Christmas Day lunch with his family. I got the gift returned to me a full 54 hours later.

I had phoned Bolt and asked them to deliver it to the proper addressee immediately but, though sympathising with my frustration, I was told that was not possible. Some days later, I was refunded only €20, not the full €27.80 I had paid Bolt on Christmas Day.

Godfrey Gauci Maistre – Sliema

Use of the Maltese language

It is deeply concerning that, despite Malta’s population growth, an increasing number of residents do not speak Maltese. This threatens our national identity, making it difficult for citizens to use their own language in their own country.

The 2021 census shows that Malta’s resident population has grown by over 100,000 in the past decade, yet, the proportion of Maltese citizens has declined from 95.1% in 2011 to 77.8% in 2021. While diversity brings opportunities, it should not come at the expense of our language.

The 2022 Malta Skills Survey found that while 90.4% of the population understands Maltese, only 35% of non-Maltese residents have basic proficiency. If this trend continues, Maltese risks becoming secondary in its homeland.

Language is more than communication; it is a bond that unites a nation. Throughout history, Maltese has played a crucial role in shaping our identity. Unlike many small nations, we have our own national treasure – a unique language that deserves to be safeguarded.

Maltese is the national language, yet, we often see a shift to English even at national events and official functions. While multilingualism is an asset, Maltese must always take precedence. Foreigners seeking citizenship should be expected to learn Maltese as part of their integration and we should support residents who are naturalising by providing resources to help them learn.

While Malta’s current phase presents opportunities to build bridges with immigrant communities and expand cultural and trade links, we must cherish our roots. We can embrace other languages such as Italian, Arabic and English without sacrificing our own.

Language is the soul of a nation – let us protect and take pride in ours.

Erica Cini – Attard