Accessibility is still an issue

Summer is a time when many people look forward to enjoying outdoor activities but for persons with disabilities in Malta it can also highlight ongoing accessibility issues.

Advocates and individuals with disabilities often hope the summer season will prompt the authorities to address and rectify the shortcomings in infrastructure and services that impede their full participation in society.

Addressing accessibility issues requires collaboration between government bodies, local councils, NGOs and community. Photo: Shutterstock.com

In Malta, a significant area of concern for persons with disabilities is accessibility. This encompasses physical accessibility to buildings and public spaces, accessibility to information and communication technologies and access to services and opportunities in various aspects of life, including education, employment and social participation.

Efforts to improve accessibility are essential for ensuring that persons with disabilities can fully participate in society and enjoy equal rights and opportunities.

Addressing these issues requires collaboration between government bodies, local councils, NGOs and the community.

By focusing on these areas, Malta can make significant strides towards a more inclusive and accessible society for everyone, particularly during the summer when the need for accessible recreational activities is most apparent.

Marthese Mugliette, president, Malta Federation of Organisations Persons with Disability (MFOPD) – Santa Venera

When Malta joined PfP

I refer to the excellent article ‘Sailing in a tempest’ by Foreign Minister Ian Borg and share his opinion that Malta always kept its relations with all powers in the world while defending its neutrality. Malta’s good international reputation over the last decades must be retained.

I would like to correct one error contained in this article.

In the last but one paragraph, Borg stated that “we renewed and optimised our tailored programme in the Partnership for Peace initiative, which Malta joined in 2008”. In fact, Malta joined the Partnership for Peace in 1995 immediately after it was set up.

As ambassador of Malta to NATO, I negotiated the acceptance of Malta in this body under the guidance and leadership of Guido de Marco, the foreign minister of the time.

In 1996, immediately after the election won by the Labour Party, in fact, on the first morning after the results were announced, I was called by Alfred Sant and asked to go to NATO and exit the Partnership. I declined to go and told him: “Alfred you are wrong to leave this organisation because it strengthens our reputation and retains our neutrality.”

He told me that he was ordering me to follow his orders but I retorted that I had resigned and did not need to obey, so I declined. He then threatened to send a special envoy, which I told him he could do what he wanted to.

Well, he did send an envoy who came on the second day and withdrew from the Partnership for Peace, thus damaging our international reputation.

We only rejoined in 2008.

Dear Minister Borg, please report the facts correctly.

John Vassallo – St Julian’s