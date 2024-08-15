Malta and the Partnership for Peace programme

I refer to John Vassallo’s letter ‘I refused Sant’s orders’ (August 10).

I have no personal recall of the meeting (?) and conversation Vassallo references. As ambassador in Brussels, he was a political appointee and would have resigned with the change of government in the fall of 1996. In fact, he was replaced by a career diplomat. Sending a special envoy to an organisation, in this case NATO, with which one does not have an accredited representative is a normal diplomatic procedure with which one can hardly “threaten” anybody.

Back in 1996, Labour had legal advice, which we published, stating that membership and participation in NATO’s Partnership for Peace programme breached Malta’s neutrality as defined by the constitution. We duly declared in our electoral manifesto that we would immediately exit from the programme if elected, which we did.

The Fenech Adami administration had joined the programme without having any electoral mandate. The same happened in 2008, when, by stealth, the Gonzi administration rejoined.

Then, as now, with more recently the Malta parliament’s shameful acceptance of “associate” status in NATO’s parliamentary assembly, Malta’s membership of the Partnership for Peace programme contradicts our constitutional commitment to neutrality and is against the national interest.

Regarding who damaged Malta’s international reputation in 1996, perhaps Vassallo should reference how the Fenech Adami administration managed the case of terrorist Ali Rezaq back then and the reputational damage that caused. And, as well for good measure, he might cross-reference the US government’s decision to end the double taxation agreement between the two countries given how financial “services” in Malta were being “promoted” by the then government.

Alfred Sant – Birkirkara

What a pity

Square leading to St Dominic church. Photo: Google Maps

Allow me to congratulate the Rabat local council, which, after a lot of hassle, managed to revamp the square leading to St Dominic church and convent.

However, lack of maintenance and cleaning are already visible. Some of the paving leading to the wooden shed seems to have been stained with engine oil.

After all the effort and funds invested, it is a pity.

Joseph Croker – Balzan

Fragmented service

It might be easy and practical for those in the know but we, the uninitiated, get lost between CRPD, in Psaila Street, Sapport, in Santa Venera and Appoġġ, in Pietà.

Transport Malta was also in fragments but now, located in one combined building, it is easy for the common man. How about these assistance agencies also being grouped in one handy building with adequate parking facilities?

Frans Said– St Paul’s Bay