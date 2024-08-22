Possible woman president in US

I would like to share my opinion regarding America’s presidential race.

As President Joe Biden steps down from the presidential election race, Kamala Harris has taken the nomination as the Democrat candidate for the presidential position.

Currently serving as vice president to Biden, she has stepped in.

From left: US Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, US Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Minnesota governor and 2024 Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz. Photo: AFP

This is a chance for America to again overcome misunderstandings and divisions created by the past. Also, America has a chance to elect a woman leader, which will be one of the first in the history of the US. This would be an incredible step, both in the democracy of the US and in worldwide politics.

The female voice is getting stronger and appreciated even more nowadays.

Harris stood by the side of President Biden for nearly four years and we were prepared for a possible change at any point. Having served as vice president has improved her candidacy and choice for president.

She has the experience and what it takes to make a change in America for sure. Also, she would be the first woman who is both black and Asian to represent the nation.

Having secured the nomination and even selected her candidate for the vice presidency, Tim Walz, she is ready to contest the election.

Biden’s decision to step down was not an easy one but it had to be made for the greater good and peace in the Democratic party. The Democrats must be a united front as they face the Republicans in the next presidency elections.

Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, survived an assassination, which demonstrates that the protection of both presidential candidates and presidents is paramount.

Such hideous crimes should not be the determining factor that decide the outcome of an election. In a democracy, it is the people who decide whether Trump should contest and become the next US president.

Still, he is facing many allegations that may affect his candidacy for the presidency. Of course, who can forget the storming of the Capitol building by Trump’s supporters a few years ago.

Also, his rhetoric can be very controversial at times. Even his running mate, JD Vance made statements about not caring on the outcome of the Ukrainian war.

There is grave danger of a third world war, so there needs to be the right leaders on board.

Let democracy prevail in America. May God guide the American people to select the right president and vice president to represent the country.

Mark John Galea – Sliema

Balzan streets in a mess

Annunciation and Balaguer streets, in Balzan have been left in a complete mess for months on end. Unbelievable but true.

Electricity and water works started months ago and the end is nowhere to be seen. We have not seen a single worker for weeks now.

The streets are in a disastrous state. Worse, they are in a dangerous state. Holes everywhere. Indeed, it is a miracle that nobody got injured so far considering that Balzan is crowded with pensioners.

Every time we call the Balzan local council we are informed that nobody is contacting them.

May I strongly appeal to whoever is responsible to take immediate action to remedy this perilous situation.

Paul Xuereb – Balzan