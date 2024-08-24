Healthy diet

Bro. Edward of De La Salle College has a most important lesson to transmit which nobody has mentioned – he is a healthy centenarian who is still working and is pencil-slim.

He definitely does not suffer from food addiction, which so many of us suffer from and which leads to obesity and its risks: diabetes, heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, rotten lower-limb joints, and cancer – the main causes of reduced health span.

There are several regions in the world where a significantly large percentage of healthy centenarians are found; Malta is not one of them. There are no motorcycle deliveries of junk food in these regions, and these peoples’ diets consist predominantly of vegetables and fruits.

Albert Cilia-Vincenti – Attard

Is it not high time that when building/alteration permits are issued, a completion date and hours/days during which the work can be carried out is set with fines for late completion, as well as clear signage at the property with this information displayed as happens in civilised countries?

Unlike Malta, where we are allowing the builder/contractor to torment neighbours, the old and the infirm as if they own the island.

Why allow this torment to carry on as if the lives of others do not matter, unlike similar authorities in other countries?

Charles Micallef – Qawra

Excessive alcohol and cannabis

The situation in a number of our feasts has really deteriorated. I emphasise that this is not the case in all our traditional religious feasts and, of course, I am talking about the band marches, which I never attend.

But, judging by what others tell me, some of the band marches have gone way beyond what is acceptable. Already, we have had a problem with the way people dress and we had already a problem with overdrinking.

But, now, it seems there is no more decency and just an excess of alcohol and cannabis.

Again, I do not want to generalise. However, in certain feasts, few could literally attend the start of a procession after a band march in hot sun, a disco afterwards and a swim too.

Whoever is supposed to control all this must take action now. Or is it already too late?

Ray Bondin – Għajnsielem

Elusive tranquil lifestyle

We have Robert Abela trying to secure votes by promising action regarding the rampant construction in our towns and villages, promises he cannot keep, much to the detriment of us residents.

On the other hand, we see a Planning Authority with backhand deals with constructors and their millions, ignoring the thousands of voters who, I am sure, still have the voting ace in their hands and will put into good use.

In the meantime, we are still waiting to see what the opposition has to offer in terms of serious assurances and not vote-catching empty promises.

Residents have had enough of double-faced politicians having themselves and their political parties financially backed by constructors and destroying the once-peaceful, normal everyday living of the average Maltese resident.

It’s time the Maltese population wake up from their siesta and start being heard.

Michael Vella – Sliema