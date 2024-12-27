From our online comments

‘No weapon is returned to aggressor’

Parents of woman killed by car open up

What a senseless tragedy in the first place made worse for the grieving parents knowing that the man who killed their daughter is out on a suspended sentence and, to add insult to injury, has the weapon with which their daughter was killed, returned to him. – Joseph Galea

How can one kill a person recklessly and get a suspended sentence, especially with a track record like that?Is there justice in Malta or is it always about money? – J. Pace

I agree with the parents of the victim, one great injustice after another. Why? Why don’t we learn? The perpetrator has a history of driving under the influence, he killed a person due to gross negligence and abuse – withholding the car was the least the incompetent authorities should have done. – Ed Camilleri

The last photo Cynthia and Anthony Rapa took with their daughter Stephanie, in the summer before the accident. Family photo The last photo Cynthia and Anthony Rapa took with their daughter Stephanie, in the summer before the accident. Family photo

What I cannot comprehend and in my opinion turn the court to ridicule is how a procedure of administrative failure is always turned in favour of the accused.We have seen way too many instances of accused getting their way because of a wrong date or street name or some other ridiculous explanation or as in this case a “procedural” mishap.Fix the fault but do not let the accused get it his/her way.It is a travesty of justice for the victims. – V. Buhagiar

An infamous, vile lapse by the prosecution, which I suspect may not have been a coincidence. This country has completely gone to the dogs. Human life must be held paramount and its destroyers removed from society. – Christopher Ripard

The utter absence of a material rule of law is evidence that the level of legislators in Malta has been substandard ever since. Laws are there to fill in books and they are purposely left loose and open so that lawyers can poke holes in them at will. So many families have been left shattered by abusers, by criminals, by thieves who are left freely roaming our streets. – F. Borg

Why don’t we speak about the fact that a suspended jail term of two years is completely inadequate? 140km/h in a 35km/h zone, a history of reckless driving? A temporary driving ban only?In other EU countries (e.g. Germany) convictions for homicide have been handed out in similar cases, carrying life sentences. – James Taguchi

Caritas celebrates 10 years of Christmas lunches

Tears of Joy when one sees so many people thinking of others in need.Tears of despair to witness such great need when Malta is supposed to be passing minn l-aqwa żmien and a growing economy. – Richard Curmi

The signs are there for all to see. Before labour there was much less need for a soup kitchen. Why did this happen under the party claiming to be for workers and the common people? – Danika Vella

May God bless all these volunteers at Caritas! – P. Attard

No soup kitchens before pseudo labour came to power… – Steve Magri