Shameful episode in parliament

The sight of Labour MP, Carmelo Abela, so emotional while speaking in parliament about what he and his family had gone through when Jason Azzopardi had made his vilest allegation to date, alleging Abela had been involved in the failed HSBC bank heist at Qormi, must have touched the hearts of all those who were watching that parliamentary sitting on TVM. The only exceptions were Nationalist MPs Karol Aquilina and Claudette Buttigieg.

Those tears rolling down Abela’s cheeks were considered a laughing matter by Aquilina, who unashamedly laughed while looking at Abela who was unable to continue with his speech due to the enormous emotion he was experiencing.

Backbencher Carmelo Abela breaking down in parliament. Screen grab from parliament.mt

Buttigieg unbelievably mocked the deep breaths Abela was taking to control his emotions and continue with his speech.

Shame!

One should also consider to what level Azzopardi is ready to go in order to undermine the government at all costs. He based his vile allegation about Abela on hearsay, relying on what was said by those same criminals who considered their heinous murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia as “just another business deal”.

Has Azzopardi learned anything from that shameful episode? No. He repeated a similar vile allegation against cabinet secretary Ryan Spagnol. And had to admit in writing in court that what he had said was not true.

How can our country allow such people to continue having a carte blanche, which gives them the right to turn the life of even innocent people into living hell, without having any concrete evidence? If these people are ready to cause such suffering to those who do not share their political views when they are in opposition, just imagine what they would be ready to do if ever they are given power

Eddy Privitera – Naxxar

Beacon of hope

The feast of St Paul is a time of reflection on Maltese history and the beginning of our Christian identity as a nation. Having been a couple of times to the feast together with my grandfather, I would like to reflect on the fact that, despite the euphoric celebrations, which are enjoyable, there is a deeper meaning.

Our Maltese identity may have a strong link with St Paul’s shipwreck and the spread of the Christian faith to our islands. As Maltese, we got strong Christian values, which gives us the courage and ability to face challenges that may confront us.

St Paul is an example to us Maltese people because he ensured the safety of the people on board his ship and saw to it that they were saved when it was shipwrecked. He performed miracles on the islands and saved people.

The meaning of the feast of St Paul goes beyond the celebrations; it is to remember to spread goodness and love across our beloved lands and beyond.

Despite the turmoil in recent years, it is important to remember that such feasts can remind us that we must remain strong and muster a great deal of courage to do what is right. Following the example of inspirational people like St Paul gives a beacon of hope for our country and beyond.

Mark Galea – Sliema