Minister returns milestone

It was reported, on July 22, that Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo, known for his obsession for antiques, has returned the historic milestone that dates back to Queen Victoria.

The British-era stone marker was found in the garden of Anton Refalo’s Qala house.

This milestone had been illegally at his residence for more than two years. It only came to light when a member of his family posted a photo on social media.

Heritage Malta chairman Mario Cutajar said that, to his knowledge, the milestone had been returned. Since we are all aware (as has been proven several times) that the Labour government says one thing and does another, how can the man in the street rest assured that the historic stone has truly been returned?

Another pertinent question: Will minister Refalo be penalised for taking possession of something that did not belong to him? The law is there to be observed by all and sundry without any exceptions, even if the crime was committed by a minister. Had the culprits been Tom, Dick and Harry they would have found the police breathing down their necks.

Refalo is not to be treated differently. People in his position should lead by

example.

Emily Barbaro-SanT – Mosta

Maltese hospitality

A few days ago, I had this conversation with the Malta Red Cross ‘non-Maltese’ lifesaver stationed at our local beach... (it’s foreigners wherever you look, dishing out our renowned ‘Maltese hospitality’).

Me: “Good morning. So it’s still a red-on-red?” (Hosting a double red flag means the sea is dangerous to swim in, usually due to high winds, strong waves/swell or dirty undercurrents.)

Lifeguard: “Not good.”

Me: “Why?”

Lifeguard: “Not good.”

Me: “Yes, I understand. But why?”

Lifeguard: “Not good.”

Bah, I gave up!

And that’s the service face the ‘Malta product’ exposes to our visitors/tourists/et al.

“...not good.” Yep, not good at all.

Ray Azzopardi – St Julian’s