Is silence always golden?

It has become customary for the government to issue consultation processes whenever laws or policies are proposed, reviewed or revised. This is commendable and an important aspect of participatory democracy. However, our experience has shown that communication in the other direction is not always as forthcoming as one would hope.

Since the end of 2023, despite asking the health ministry about progress, we are still awaiting news on then health minister Chris Fearne’s February 2023 consultation on palliative care.

In our submission, we discussed living wills and how these could avoid difficult choices by the next of kin. To date, we have received no word in reply.

Towards the end of May, we wrote to Justice Minister Jonathan Attard asking him to consider a revision in the procedures relating to oaths. Based on the negative experience of non-religious members, we proposed that all those who administer oaths, in the courts or elsewhere, should be trained in the difference between a religious oath and a solemn affirmation and required to offer each individual a clear choice.

Unfortunately, our e-mails have not yet even been acknowledged.

More worryingly, we are not alone in such a situation. Requests for information, even by journalists, as well as parliamentary questions, frequently go unanswered.

It is difficult to understand why non-frivolous, legitimate requests from concerned citizens to government departments in Malta can, with impunity, be met with silence in what is claimed to be a modern, democratic state.

And, yet, according to a directive under the Public Administration Act (Standards For Service of Excellence Offered by the Public Administration to the Public and to Public Employees), each e-mailed request for information or guidance is to be acknowledged within one working day and replied to within three (extendable to five for reasonably justified reasons and 10 for exceptional and reasonably justified reasons); failure to abide by this directive may be regarded as grounds for disciplinary proceedings.

Government organisations are supposed to have a formal complaints procedure relating to failures to abide by this directive but it seems that recourse to the ombudsman might, disappointingly, be necessary in the face of the lack of respect and of commitment to democracy, in the current conduct of our public services.

Is it really necessary to make a formal complaint to force the government to respond to us? Should it not be a routine, fundamental, obligation?

CHRISTIAN COLOMBO, JOANNA WILLIAMS – Chair and committee member, Humanists Malta – Valletta

Déjà-vu

A generator in Ta’ Giorni, one of 14 installed in various localities to deal with power cuts. PHOTO: CHRIS SANT FOURNIER

The front page picture of an emergency generator on our streets in 2024 ‘Europe’ (July 21) says it all.

Enemalta explained (inadvertently listened to propaganda broadcasting service morning news) that heavy demand amid a (usual, surely) heatwave was the cause. In July. In overcrowded but unresourced Malta.

So, how’s this for progress? Water bowsers in the 1980s and electricity emergency generators in 2024.

As they say, “fail to prepare or prepare to fail”.

ANNA MICALLEF – Sliema

Improve the footpath

As a frequent visitor to Gozo, I always enjoy my walk either to or from Victoria when I stay in Marsalforn.

It is a shame the footpath does not stretch all the way. Can the authorities please improve the footpath? The road is fine, just a bit of resurfacing is needed, that is all.

TREVOR DAVIS – Stroud, Gloucesterhire, England