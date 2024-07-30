Permanent not temporary solutions

Countless power cuts have plagued our nation.

How can the country still be functioning with an infrastructure that catered for a population numbers from 10 years ago? Money has been stolen, like the Vitals case, rather than invested in a better network for Enemalta. This may be a loss for many people’s livelihoods, such as restaurants, shops and other services that rely heavily on power.

A generator parked outside homes to power a distribution centre.

Why are we living in third world country conditions?

Malta is a European country that should not be plunged in the dark ages repeatedly. Having now been in the European Union for so many years, it is time we use European funds to sort out such problems and strengthen the electricity and water networks. This is, indeed, the lifeblood of the country and its backbone, which should be taken care of immediately.

Such a basic need as light and water supply for the people is being given up for lavish luxury and perks for some politicians.

The blackouts are reducing many places in Malta and Gozo to the level of war-torn localities in Ukraine. Ensuring a better electricity and water network should be a high priority for the future more than anything else. Funds should be channelled and invested accordingly.

Let us find permanent not temporary solutions to the problem. The power cuts were the subject of a theatrical production I watched. I cannot help but say that the solution rests with these comedians. One can illuminate our leaders through satire and comedy.

Mark John Galea – Sliema

Drydocks post-1959

The photograph that featured with the Talking Point titled ‘Colonial period not beyond reproach’ (July 24), shows the Norwegian tanker Toscana inaugurating the revamped No.4 dock. The event epitomised the ‘swords to ploughshares’ business model that began with Bailey in 1959.

The hierarchical suppression of local workers’ advancement was common to all RN overseas dockyards. The situation changed after 1959: Bailey and Swan Hunter ‘believed in us’ and laid the groundwork for full participation and advancement, ‘gifted’ with four extant drydocks ‒ valuable legacies from another time and age.

Michael Cassar – Valletta