Glenn Micallef sails through MEP grilling

Malta’s European Commission nominee approved following three hours of questions

Love him or hate him, Glenn Micallef has passed the test. This is better than coming heavily scathed from the ‘grilling’.

Perhaps it might have appeared as a “half-grilling”, but, at least, Malta was spared any unwarranted blushes.

Now it is up to this new, budding Maltese EU commissioner to prove himself.

We should all sincerely wish him the best of success and leave partisan politics by the wayside. – Mark Said

What does this say about the EU? The opening and concluding bits he read were well written for him, but you can waffle your way through, beat around the bush without directly answering questions, exhibit utter superficiality and lack of expertise, and they will still approve you. – Jim Bean

Overall we should be happy that Micallef did very well for himself and for Malta’s name. Well done and he should be almost certain that that portfolio is already his.

Up to now we know that both David Casa and Peter Agius praised him and we should appreciate that it’s an occasion were partisanship was left out. – Richard Curmi

Glenn Micallef attends his confirmation hearing at the European Parliament in Brussels. Photo: Nicolas TUCAT/AFP

He was praised before by Ursula von der Leyen, so how could they belittle themselves to do otherwise? For those who know him, he was a doer, so for me he could have been a registered PN delegate. – A. Zammit

Micallef also stressed if not mistaken, that Malta stands with Ukraine for as long as it needs. Are we not neutral or have things changed? – Victor Bonello

Three hours of watching wet paint dry is surely more exciting than watching Glenn Micallef’s grilling. He has no beef. – Noel Ciantar

He has no beef but it seems that he is getting the brief that some people hoped he would not get. – C. Xerri

Problem is he’s not being incisive enough and EU insiders are not stupid. – R. Bugeja

Too much EU linguistic and conceptual gibberish dividing the island into intellectual layers of euro-modernist and conservative speakers. Cannot we speak simple English? – V. Cauchi

Grilling for what? To make sure they are committed to the neoliberal agenda? – Lillian Smith

Well done Glenn. PN’s negative prediction about his grilling has failed! – Raymond Gerada