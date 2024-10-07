UN voting patterns

Some people quote United Nations voting numbers to bolster their argument, forgetting that the majority of UN members are undemocratic states, some actually despotic dictatorships claiming they occupy the moral higher ground.

Among this motley majority are some supposedly democratic ones where, when you dig a bit below the surface, some autocratic problems start emerging, such as, you’re unlikely to get on if you’re not affiliated to the ruling political party, the police is rumoured to be under the thumb of the executive politicians, the courts stretch out allegedly serious cases against VIPs for decades, hoping the plebs would forget about them and VIPs won’t end up in prison, freedom of expression might be a dangerous commodity, etc.

We don’t need to name names, do we?

ALBERT CILIA-VINCENTI – Attard

Child services

The Child Protection Directorate, part of the government’s Foundation for Social Welfare Services, again posted a “sponsored article” (‘Family preservation: The true mission of Child Protection Services’, September 27) – a large ad – attempting to convince the public that they do not destroy families quite as often as the public apparently thinks.

Is it not telling that a government agency feels hated so much that it just cannot stop posting ads justifying itself?

After all, it is not the lack of ads that apparently makes people hate them.

VICTOR HAHN – Għadira

Great Siege fighters

With reference to Mel Gibson’s very welcome plan to produce a TV series about the Great Siege of Malta (‘Mel Gibson working on Great Siege of Malta TV series’, September 28), perhaps someone should point out to him that it was not just the knights who fought against the Ottomans in 1565 but also a large number of ordinary Maltese.

CHARLES GAUCI – Sannat

Abortion

The innocent unborn has no voice, hence, he/she is not given any choice.

For help, he/she is unable to cry, therefore, he/she is slated to die.

CARMEL SCIBERRAS – Naxxar