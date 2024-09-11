Elusive sustainable mobility

European Mobility Week (September 16-22) and Car Free Day (September 22) are just around the corner.

But, while the European Commission is encouraging more efforts toward sustainable mobility, urging localities to implement practical solutions to traffic congestion, air pollution and accessibility issues, information on local activities and grants are conspicuous by their absence.

This year’s theme – the importance of public spaces in urban areas, road safety and quality of life – has been much in the press of late.

It perhaps, seems all too challenging.

Children take part in games and races organised in Fgura on a car free day. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Despite the transport minister’s promises to provide more opportunities for local councils that “will find all the necessary support to ensure further transformations of urban spaces and the promotion of alternative means of transport”, the lack of information is cutting it fine.

Equally, Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government Alison Zerafa Civelli had spoken about the importance of the European Mobility Week’s role in raising awareness about the importance of cleaner and more efficient transport.

She urged “local councils to use this week to see how they can implement more innovative measures while taking care of air quality, all in consultation with the residents in their respective localities”. But unfortunately, it’s all gone a bit Pete Tong. A bit too quiet.

Especially, with little more than a week to go.

It seems Friends of the Earth/Critical Mass ‘Urban Cycling Skills and Group Ride’ is the only official activity for Malta. Not even the promised National Bike Ride scheduled for the 21st is up.

What’s going on? Have we just given up?

Jim Wightman – St Julian’s

A question of choice

Education Minister Clifton Grima’s choice of very expensive cars is in sharp contrast to Pope Francis’s choice. But, then, Pope Francis doesn’t need anything extraneous to boost his status.

Carmel Sciberras – Naxxar