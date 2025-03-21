Santa Luċija local councillor Liam Sciberras has been elected president of the PN College of Local Councillors (KKLPN), taking over from Charles Bonello who was elected the party’s new Secretary General earlier this month.

Sciberras, 32, is a lawyer and has been the PN’s minority leader on the Santa Luċija council since 2015. He is president of the PN sectional committee in the area and a member of the party’s Executive Committee.

The councillor contested the first and fourth electoral districts in the 2017 general election.

In a statement, the PN said Sciberras’ duties in his new role would include offering training and educational opportunities to local councillors, prospective candidates and anyone interested in local councils, maintaining contact with sectional committees and providing a forum for PN local councillors across the country.

Party leader Bernard Grech congratulated Sciberras on his appointment, the statement added.

Sciberras initially ran against Bonello for the post of PN General Secretary, before later withdrawing his nomination.