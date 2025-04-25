The technology used to power the eCabs ride-hailing platform is now being used for cab services in Berlin and Bristol, eCabs Technologies revealed on Friday.

eCabs Technologies CEO Matthew Bezzina said the platform is now live in Berlin — through Femride, a pioneering women-for-women ride-hailing service — and in Bristol, the company’s first UK city.

The announcement was made during an inaugural visit to the company’s new headquarters at Mercury Towers by Prime Minister Robert Abela and Transport Minister Chris Bonett.

eCabs Technologies is now operating in five markets – Malta, Athens (Greece), Bucharest (Romania), Berlin (Germany), and Bristol (UK) – and will be launching in a sixth location in the coming weeks, Bezzina said.

The eCabs group began in a small office in 2009 and now employs over 450 people.

“What began as a dream 15 years ago in a small St Julian’s office is now competing in Europe’s largest cities and beyond,” said Bezzina.

“Maltese tech has what it takes to scale globally — offering locally adapted, regulation-ready solutions that meet the real challenges of mobility operators.”

eCabs Technologies expanded its platform into a market-ready Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform built specifically for the ride-hailing sector through an €18 million technology development programme funded by eCabs founders and loans from the Malta Development Bank and Bank of Valletta.

Representatives of both those institutions attended the inauguration.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said institutions like the Malta Development Bank are crucial for companies like these to continue to grow and strengthen their position in international markets.

“This is not just a success story but a model for many other Maltese start-ups with the ambition to reach foreign markets,” he said as he praised eCabs Technologies for its work.

Earlier on Friday, Bezzina and eCabs leadership held a private meeting with the the prime minister and transport minister to discuss Malta’s tech innovation potential, the company's international ambitions, and lessons learned from operating in the intersection between tech and transport in varying markets.

Robert Abela speaks to staff at eCabs. Photo: DOI

Speaking at a press conference afterwards, Bezzina praised the government’s Vision2050 national strategy for its clear focus on digitalisation, sustainability, and innovation:

“The Vision2050 strategy lays the groundwork for a smarter, greener, and more connected Malta. It’s a clear message to entrepreneurs that the government sees tech as a pillar of our economic future. As a Maltese-founded tech business scaling across borders, we feel strongly aligned with that vision.”

Bezzina also noted that the European taxi and ride-hailing market is projected to grow from €85 billion today to more than €140 billion by 2032.

More than 50% of this market is still run on the traditional taxi model.

Despite the rise of global platforms, Bezzina emphasised that many regulated markets remain underserved.

“While deregulated markets have been transformed by international ride-hailing giants, many cities still lack the tools to compete digitally,” he said.