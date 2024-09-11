The residential property market in August was practically unchanged from August 2023, official data issued on Wednesday shows.

There were 957 final deeds, a decrease of 34 from August 2023, and 1,000 promise of sale agreements, an increase of 32.

The value of the final deeds was €264.4 million, representing a decrease of 5.1 per cent when compared to the corresponding value recorded in August 2023.

92.6 per cent of the final deeds involved individual buyers, with companies accounting for virtually all remaining deeds. The value of the deeds involving individual buyers (households) amounted to €229.3 million.

The highest numbers of final deeds was in the Northern Harbour and the Northern districts, with 256 and 204 deeds, respectively. The lowest numbers were registered in the Western and the South Eastern districts at 101 and 112 deeds.

The highest numbers of final deeds of sale were recorded in St Paul's Bay (86), Mosta (46), Birkirkara (39) and Fgura (39).

Most of the property sales were apartments (366) and garages (242).