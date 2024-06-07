Fontana parish will be celebrating the liturgical feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus on Friday. Parish priest Canon Simon Mario Cachia has urged all devotees of the Sacred Heart of Jesus to visit the sanctuary to pray and participate in the feast activities.

Masses will be said at 6.30am, 7, 11.30, 12pm, 6.30pm and 9pm, while adoration of the Holy Eucharist will be between 7.30am and 11.30am and from 12.30pm to 6.30pm.

Bishop Joe Galea Curmi will lead prayers for Gozo Diocese clergy at 4.30pm, while Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will lead Pontifical Mass at 6.30pm. The procession with the Holy Eucharist, led by Mgr Joseph Sultana, will leave the church at 7.30pm.

Meanwhile, Fontana parish is working on a project as a living monument to the Sacred Heart of Jesus by offering donations to Guatemala missionary Fr Anton Grech, whereby he will be able to buy home ovens for families living in his parish. All those who would like to help are to contact Fontana’s parish priest.

Fontana parish church, built in 1892, was dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus in 1905. The church became a parish six years later.