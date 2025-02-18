The Malta Medicines Authority and the Agenzia Italiana Del Farmaco (AIFA) signed a collaboration agreement which aims to strengthen the pharmaceutical sector in both countries.

The agreement was announced in a statement on Tuesday, which said that the agreement aims to enhance cooperation between Malta and Italy and to achieve shared goals in European pharmaceutical policy.

Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela presided over the signing of the agreement in Rome, Italy, and explained how the agreement will provide an opportunity for the two countries to keep advancing in the regulatory science of medicines.

He also said the agreement will improve security and access to medicines while promoting innovation and sustainability across the Mediterranean and the EU.

The agreement will ensure both countries will enjoy an exchange of information and best practices in regulatory sciences, foster the adaptation of innovative methodologies including digitalisation, regulatory automation and AI to improve regulatory decision-making and efficiency.

“It is important that Malta and Italy benefit from a collaboration whose primary goal is to better serve our patients,” Abela said.

In Rome, Abela also met with the Italian Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, where they discussed various areas of further cooperation between Malta and Italy, including access to medicines, transplants, screenings, blood transfusion services, and the training of healthcare professionals.