“For the European People’s Party, Malta is a winning country,” Manfred Weber told 150 EPP delegates gathered in Malta for the party’s political assembly being hosted for the first time by the PN.

He also commended Bernard Grech for the Nationalist Party’s strides in the polls.

“Halfway through the mandate, three seats – that is your success,” he remarked, highlighting the party’s progress in last June’s European Elections and recent polls which put the PN ahead of the PL by a slight margin.

The assembly kicked off on Thursday afternoon at the PN headquarters in Tal-Pietà and will continue on Friday.

It meets three to five times a year and brings together the EPP leadership and the international secretaries of its member parties.vIt defines the political positions of the EPP between each congress, deciding on membership applications and political guidelines.

The two-day meeting gathers key figures including European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and European Commission Vice-President Dubravka Šuica to discuss pressing European challenges.

Former prime minister Lawrence Gonzi, former PN leader Simon Busuttil, and nationalist MEPs David Casa and Peter Agius were among the attendees.

In his opening address, PN leader Bernard Grech expressed pride in hosting the event in Malta, highlighting the nation’s commitment to European values.

He reaffirmed the PN's dedication to democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, underlining Malta’s role despite its small size.

Grech called for bold action to address pressing challenges, including rising living costs, climate change, migration, and digital transformation.

Bernard Grech addresses the EPP Political Assembly in Malta. Photo: PN.

He emphasised the need for sustainable economic policies, a just green transition, shared responsibility in migration, and technological innovation that safeguards human rights. He also stressed the importance of European solidarity and inclusivity.

Grech wrapped up his speech with a call for unity and collaboration, urging EPP members to ensure Europe remains a beacon of democracy and progress, with Malta contributing as a strong and integral voice within the European project.

Weber praises PN’s political achievements

Weber meanwhile acknowledged Malta’s intensive political culture and stressed the need for change under the socialist-led Labour government, which he criticised for doubling the national debt, and neglecting middle-class living conditions and the rule of law.

He pledged the EPP’s unwavering support for the Nationalist Party, emphasising the shared goals of competitiveness, controlled migration, and sustainable implementation of the Green Deal.

Reflecting on the EPP’s broader achievements, Weber noted the increase in EPP-led governments across Europe. He championed leaders like Metsola and Ursula von der Leyen, praising their stewardship of key European institutions.

"For the EPP, there is no small or big country. We have the EP President from the smallest country and the EC President from the biggest country. We are the pro-European party of Europe, and we will only work with parties that are pro-Ukraine and pro-rule of law."

Addressing pressing global issues, Weber called the war in Ukraine a defining moment, condemning Iranian-made drones killing civilians.

He affirmed the EPP’s commitment to EU enlargement in the Western Balkans and advancing Mediterranean priorities.

“The EPP is strong, united, and ready to lead Europe forward,” Weber concluded.

Earlier Weber also fielded questions on allegations of investigations into his 2019 political campaign and replied that “so far only journalists are writing about this but judicial state authorities have not called an investigation”.

“Campaigns are audited by the EP ten times and over. There is no reason to be concerned,” he said.

Petro Poroshenko addressing the EPP Political Assembly in Malta. Photo: PN Facebook LIVE

'Ukraine will outsmart Russia'

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko also addressed the EPP’s assembly.

Observing a minute’s silence for Ukraine’s fallen heroes, Poroshenko declared optimism in the face of prolonged conflict, saying "Putin will be defeated because we stand together".

He urged the West not to fear escalation, asserting that a third world war is already underway, citing Iranian drones, North Korean soldiers in Russia, and Chinese missile components used by Putin’s arsenal.

Poroshenko stressed NATO membership for Ukraine as vital for peace in Europe, calling for full military support and enhanced air defences for his country.