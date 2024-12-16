A flight from Berlin to Malta was temporarily diverted to Rome late on Sunday when a passenger fell ill.

KM Airlines flight KM377, scheduled to depart from Berlin at 9.45pm on Sunday, was diverted to the Italian capital when the passenger fell ill halfway on the flight.

The Maltese woman was assisted by two off-duty Maltese nurses and a German doctor who was headed to Malta on holiday.

The aircraft landed in Rome at 12.20am, where an ambulance and paramedics were waiting on the tarmac to take her to hospital.

The plane resumed the flight to Malta after about an hour and landed in Luqa soon after 2.20am on Monday.