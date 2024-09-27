Malta's Labour MEPs are among 48 others who called upon the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs to put the suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement on the council’s agenda amid the troubling conflict in the Middle East.

The MEPs have also called for the implementation of an arms embargo until a lasting peace agreement is reached.

"These initiatives are essential to restore Europe’s international credibility and crucial for enabling serious, multilateral efforts toward a diplomatic solution,” they said.

Among the signatories to the demands, sent to Josep Borrell, are Labour MEPs Alex Agius Saliba, Daniel Attard and Thomas Bajada.

Attached files The letter signed by 48 MEPs calling for a discussion on the suspension of the EU-Israeli Association Agreement

The MEPs argue that the Israeli government’s actions show it is not interested in a peace agreement or the release of the hostages but “to broaden the conflict in the Middle East, continue the genocide in Gaza, and provoke Iran's involvement, with serious consequences for global stability.”

Furthermore, they accuse Israel of displaying “complete disregard for human life” and claim that this stance is evident to the entire world, as reflected in recent United Nations General Assembly votes.

In a direct critique of European Union institutions, the letter expresses disappointment at the “complicit silence” of many EU members in response to Israel's actions, which is described as a “stark contrast” to the union’s handling of other international conflicts.

According to the letter, this silence, coupled with “the continued supply of weapons to Israel”, undermines the EU’s credibility as a defender of “international law, peace, and human rights.”

“We cannot undo the damage caused by European arms used to slaughter children in Palestine and Lebanon, but we can and must do everything in our power to stop this shameful and endless cycle of violence. Our people demand it, and so do we.”

The letter was signed by 25 MEPs from The Left, 10 S&D MEPs, nine Green/EFA MEPs, three Renew MEPs, and one unattached.

None of the EPP MEPs signed the letter.