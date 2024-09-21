Police have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of shooting and killing a protected grey heron. 

The report came in at 9 am on Saturday morning when police were informed that someone had allegedly shot and killed a protected bird in a field in Marsaxlokk. 

When officers arrived on the scene they arrested a 42-year-old man who was found in possession of a dead grey heron. 

A search was carried out in the man's Żabbar home, where several items related to hunting were confiscated, including other dead protected birds, a shotgun, ammunition and several bird callers. 

A police investigation is ongoing. 

