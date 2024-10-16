A 49-year-old man will be charged with drug trafficking on Wednesday after he was found in possession of cocaine and heroin.

The police said in a statement the man was arrested on Tuesday at noon when officials monitoring a residence in Marsa saw him exit a house on Triq Callus.

When the man spotted the officers, he threw away a bag and climbed into a vehicle.

The man was arrested on the spot. The bag contained smaller packets with alleged cocaine and heroin.

He was also carrying a considerable amount of cash, and the officers also found several items linked to drug trafficking in the residence he had exited.