A tourist died off St Julian's on Tuesday after finding himself in difficulty while swimming, the police said.

The body of the victim, a 76-year-old Irish national, was seen floating in the water at Xatt is-Sajjieda, just off the Cavalieri Hotel in St Julian's Bay at about 12.45pm.

Emergency services rushed to the site to recover the body from the water after witnesses called for help.

He was assisted on shore but died shortly afterwards.

The police are investigating and a magisterial inquiry has been opened.

Strong winds lashed Malta on Tuesday morning though the cause of death has not yet been established.