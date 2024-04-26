A 54-year-old man was killed when attacked by a bull on a farm in Gudja.

The Nigerian national was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital at around 9pm on Thursday, however, he was certified dead soon after.

The police said in a statement the man was attacked while carrying out work in a bullpen on the farm on Triq Ħal Tarxien.

Police investigations and a magisterial inquiry are ongoing.

Bull attacks are rare in Malta.

In 2006, a Sannat man was gored to death by a bull while tending a herd of cows in a field.

In 2019, another man, also from Sannat, was attacked by a bull calf that was being transported to the abattoir.