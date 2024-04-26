A 54-year-old man was killed when attacked by a bull on a farm in Gudja.

The Nigerian national was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital at around 9pm on Thursday, however, he was certified dead soon after.

The police said in a statement the man was attacked while carrying out work in a bullpen on the farm on Triq Ħal Tarxien.

Police investigations and a magisterial inquiry are ongoing.

Bull attacks are rare in Malta.

In 2006, a Sannat man was gored to death by a bull while tending a herd of cows in a field.

In 2019, another man, also from Sannat, was attacked by a bull calf that was being transported to the abattoir.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.