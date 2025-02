A 43-year-old man from Gżira was left with serious injuries on Thursday after falling around five metres while working on a building restoration.

The incident occurred at around 8:30am in Triq l-Ifran, Valletta.

The man received treatment at the scene before being taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where he was certified to have sustained serious injuries.

Police investigations, in collaboration with the Occupational Health and Safety Authority, are ongoing.