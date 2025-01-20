Matteo and Valentina were the most popular names given to newborns in Malta in 2024, according to figures issued by Identità.

4,107 newborns were registered at the Malta Public Registry last year - 2,076 boys and 2,031 girls.

That was 97 fewer registrations (2.3%) than in 2023.

The most popular names were Matteo, Noah and Liam for boys and Valentina, Emma and Ella for girls.

For the third consecutive year, the most popular Maltese names were Ġanni u Luċija.

There were also fewer deaths registered in 2024: 3,764 deaths were reported last year - 151 (3.9%) fewer than in 2023. Of these, 1,951 were men and 1,813 were women.

The agency said its branch at Mater Dei remained popular with clients: 90% of births and nearly 60% of deaths were registered at the hospital's office.

Throughout the same year, there was a total of 1,994 couples who married - 40 fewer than in 2023.

Two civil unions and 51 cohabitations were also registered with the agency.