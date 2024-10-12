Social partners are to dedicate one MCESD meeting every year to discussing workplace wellbeing.

The first such meeting has been scheduled for this November, the government said in a statement on Saturday.

Social partners meet as part of the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development – an advisory council which brings together unions, lobby groups, civil society and government representatives.

The idea of holding a meeting focused on workers’ workplace wellbeing came from parliamentary secretary Andy Ellul, his secretariat said.

Ellul said he felt it important to have social partners discuss working conditions and health’s impact on productivity.

The proposal was unanimously approved.

Ellul said he hopes the yearly discussions will be the start of something bigger that will lead to improved working conditions,

It is useless discussing improved productivity if workers cannot work in tranquillity, he said.

Social partners also heard from Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela, who delivered a presentation about the government’s healthcare vision.

Among other plans, the minister discussed upcoming work to expand the hospital’s emergency department, a plan to rebuild the Gozo General Hospital and reform to mental healthcare practices.