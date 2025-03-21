A new collective agreement has been signed between the Mediterranean Conference Centre (MCC) and UĦM Voice of the Workers union.

In a ministry statement Friday, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ian Borg said the agreement would guarantee improving working conditions for staff at the MCC.

“This agreement guarantees that working conditions will continue to improve and that the MCC will remain a centre of excellence, attracting top conferences and events”, said Borg.

UHM Representative Antoinette Aquilina said the union was pleased the collective agreement, which lasts until 2027, had been concluded, saying employees would benefit from an increase to their basic salary, career progressions “and new allowances in recognition of their work.”

Calling MCC workers the “backbone” of the organisation, CEO Pierre Fenech also expressed his support for the agreement.