Roberta Metsola has hit out at a “dangerous” directive by the Broadcasting Authority that urges “caution” over reporting on the European Parliament and its president.

Metsola, who presides over the EP and is the PN’s lead candidate for its June elections, said the decision is wrong, inexplicable and dangerous.

The PN has similarly slammed the directive as “censorship”.

The BA, which regulates TV and radio media, on Friday issued the directive urging caution on “any reporting or any information from the EP or any report which has to do with the president of the EP needs to be reported with caution”.

It is part of a series of directives issued by the broadcast regulator in the lead up to the EP and local council elections.

Reacting to the directive, the EP president said she hopes the BA understands the damage this directive has done and will continue to do, and rectifies it as soon as possible.

I have also seen the reaction from people across the country and political spectrum and that gives me hope. People who understand that this should not happen in 2024 Malta, as we mark 20 years since EU accession - Robert Metsola

“The people of Malta and Gozo should not be denied the same right to information as anyone else in Europe, simply because it may not suit the government’s agenda,” Metsola said.

Metsola said the directive took her by surprise, as she thought Malta was on a path to outgrowing this “hyper-partisanship” that dominates all our lives.

“But mostly I was disappointed that this happened in my country, after everything we have gone through. Disappointed that our authorities still have not managed to break this cycle of mediocrity and tribalism.

“I have also seen the reaction from people across the country and political spectrum and that gives me hope. People who understand that this should not happen in 2024 Malta, as we mark 20 years since EU accession,” Metsola said.

The directive applies to radio and TV programmes and adverts.

'Anti-democratic, a disgrace' – PN

On Friday, Mario Sammut, who heads the European Parliament Liaison Office in Malta wrote to the BA chair requesting the “immediate suspension of the directive”.

This, he said, would allow his office to consult with the European Parliament Legal Service to ensure the rights of the institution in Malta were protected, as the directive “could impair the work of the media” in covering the upcoming elections.

“It is of essence to ensure that all EU citizens are provided with information on the importance and the stakes of these elections to come and that the role of its president in liaising with EU citizens, in all member states, is ensured,” he said.

In a separate statement, the PN slammed the “censoring” of the EP and its president Metsola as “anti-democratic” and a “disgrace”.