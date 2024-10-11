The Justice Minister on Friday expressed regret that the government had not yet passed legislative measures to keep in check "those who abuse freedom of expression".

Addressing a forum on media organised by the PN in parliament, Jonathan Attard said Malta was the first EU state to transpose the anti-SLAPP directive into its laws. The government will now focus on bills that offer greater protection to the media.

However, in the meantime, there were those - including legal professionals - who were questioning the adequacy of the civil defamation remedy and capping on damages, something established 28 years ago, he said.

Jonathan Attard. Photo: DOI

“One regret I have is that we have not yet acted robustly to protect the victims of those who abuse freedom of expression... those young people who are subjected to all types of bullying online, in a period that could mark their lives forever," he added.

Attard warned of the realities of victims and those whose only aim was to damage individuals without any shred of decency.

Bernard Grech. Photo: Neil Grech

Friday's forum - a joint initiative by PN MPs Karol Aquilina and Claudette Buttigieg, with the support of Speaker of the House Anġlu Farrugia - brought together key political stakeholders, media professionals, journalists, academics, students, civil society activists and the general public.

In his address to the forum, Opposition leader Bernard Grech said it was high time for the Public Broadcasting Services to truly become a national broadcaster.

"This parliament passed laws that allow for broadcasting pluralism and to ensure freedom of information from public authorities. Unfortunately, over the past years, this right to information was not guaranteed.

"There is a clear need for an overhaul in the way in which the government applies the Freedom of Information Act," he said.

Grech slammed the authorities for coming up "with every imaginable excuse" to withhold information.

"It is unacceptable that journalists have to seek recourse in court to gain access to information that is in the government's possession," he said, adding it was even more unacceptable when despite court orders to hand over the information, the government delayed the release of information.

"We have the same grievous situation when it comes to public broadcasting - PBS," Grech said, thanking the station's staff for their work.

The Opposition leader warned that PBS was being used to hide the truth and to stop those who did not agree with the government from voicing their opinion.

"It is time for PBS to truly become a national broadcaster with a serious structure that is independent from the government... We want a national broadcaster that broadcasts the whole truth and not just that which benefits the government."

Speaker Anglu Farrugia stresses a point as PN MP Claudette Buttigieg watches on.

Speaker Anġlu Farrugia also made a case for media consumers: "We need to cultivate discernment skills so that the public is capable of distinguishing between facts and opinion."

He said it was important to acknowledge the media's power in representing the truth, giving a voice to everyone - especially those without one, and in finding solutions to various problems.

The issue of misinformation and the constant harassment that journalists face were among the subjects discussed by those present.